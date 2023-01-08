Home page politics

Florian Naumann

There is no question of negotiations: Russia is again raising allegations of satanism in the Ukraine war – and making promises to its own citizens. The news ticker.

Moscow – Western governments see Russia facing a new dilemma in the Ukraine war – meanwhile, Vladimir Putin’s government seems to have resorted to promises, known allegations and slogans to persevere. There was no talk of negotiations on the first weekend of January (January 7/8) either on the Ukrainian or on the Russian side.

Instead, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued new sanctions against clergy. The spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Maria Zakharova, made the most severe accusations against Ukraine on Sunday (January 8) – in a well-known, religiously tinged style. Western experts also had the youngest Last but not least, “ceasefire” classified as a propaganda measure.

Lavrov spokeswoman rages in Ukraine war: “This is pure Satanism”

Among other things, Selenskyj had 13 priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which is considered to be close to Moscow, revoke their citizenship. “And that on Orthodox Christmas! This is pure Satanism,” Zakharova raged on her Telegram channel, according to the state agency TASS. Ramzan Kadyrov, who is loyal to Putin, has again accused Ukraine and NATO of “satanic” acts. The US Institute for the Study of War recently analyzed that Russia wants to present itself as the “true protector” of the Christian faith. the Orthodox Church is considered an important supporter of Putin.

Ukraine has also sanctioned Russian cultural workers. One of the internationally best-known names in the decree published on Saturday is the Vienna-based opera singer Anna Netrebko, who has been criticized for being close to the Kremlin. She and 118 other people – including three Ukrainian nationals – are to have their assets in Ukraine blocked.

Putin employee makes promises to Russia: “victory” and “beautiful life” for sure

In a telegram post, Kadyrov also tried to use reassuring words for the Russian people. “Don’t worry,” he emphasized. Kadyrov claimed Western aid was a “money laundering scheme” little of which was getting through to Ukraine.

The deputy head of the Russian presidential administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, made quite big promises. “The goals set by the president with regard to the military special operation will be unconditionally fulfilled,” he told journalists, according to Tass. “Victory is certain, as is a normal and beautiful life,” explained Kiriyenko. Russia continues to describe its war of aggression as a “special military operation” – even though Vladimir Putin recently used the word “war”.

“God should judge” Ukraine, said Kiriyenko, referring to Attacks during the Kremlin’s “ceasefire”.. Recently there have been increasing signs that the Russians are increasingly feeling the effects of the war. A regional MP’s vacation in Mexico provoked anger right up to the top of Putin’s United Russia party. At the same time, Ukraine is now apparently also attacking infrastructure targets in occupied areas. (fn/dpa)