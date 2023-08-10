Home page politics

The Ministry of Defense wants to invest more in defending against espionage attacks on the Bundeswehr. A Russian spy had previously been arrested in Koblenz.

Berlin – After the arrest of a Russian spy in Germany became known, the defense minister wants Boris Pistorius now expand the defense against espionage attacks on the Bundeswehr. He described the quick arrest of the employee of the Koblenz procurement office of the Bundeswehr as a success in the fight against espionage. “We are fast and vigilant. We must consistently continue to strengthen the personnel of the military counterintelligence service – especially in the field of counterintelligence,” he said SPD-Politician on Thursday. The cooperation between the intelligence services is close and has worked extremely well.

Investigators from the Federal Criminal Police Office had arrested an employee of the Koblenz Bundeswehr procurement authority in Koblenz the day before. The accused is in his early 50s and an officer with the rank of captain. As the federal prosecutor announced, the man is said to have contacted the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and the Russian Embassy in Berlin several times “of his own accord” from May 2023 onwards and offered to work together. In doing so, he submitted information from his professional activities.

After spy arrest: Defense Minister Pistorius wants to strengthen military intelligence

“We must – in times of Russian war of aggression against Ukraine – adapt to the growing hybrid threat and continue to expand our counter-intelligence in close cooperation with our European and international partners,” says Pistorius. And: “One thing is clear: We are wide awake and will make every effort to pursue every case with all severity.”

The detainee worked in a department that deals with the procurement of technology for electronic warfare, reconnaissance and the evaluation of secret information, reported Business Insider. The investigating authorities and the Ministry of Defense did not provide any information on Thursday.

Russian spy arrested: Interior Minister Faeser praises the work of the authorities

According to information from dpa The suspect’s apartment in a village in the Rhein-Hunsrück district and the secondary apartment in Koblenz were also searched. The approach of the man, who approached the Russian embassy and consulate general directly, was not without a certain naivety, according to observers. After all, it is precisely in times of Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the increased awareness of the security authorities with regard to espionage risks, it can be assumed that such attempts at contact will not go undetected.

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faser praised the work of the security authorities. “This case also shows that our security authorities are keeping an eye on Russian espionage in Germany and are taking consistent measures against it,” the SPD politician told the newspapers Funk media group. “Our security authorities are extremely vigilant. We have joined forces and ramped up protective measures to arm ourselves against the current threats.”

Russian spy arrested: CDU demands further consequences

The CDU-Defense politician Henning Otte calls for further consequences for the establishment of the security authorities. “The security architecture must be fundamentally redesigned,” said Otte der dpa. An adjustment of structure, responsibilities and powers must be based on the real dangers. “Since internal and external security can no longer be separated, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the military counter-intelligence service and the Federal Intelligence Service must also be allowed to cooperate in accordance with the constitution. Coordination could be carried out in a National Security Council,” said Otte.

In its MAD report published in July, the military counter-intelligence service warned of increased spying on the Bundeswehr from Russia. Russia is striving for an information advantage over the West and NATO. “The high number of Russian intelligence service employees deployed here confirms the outstanding value of Germany,” according to the MAD. The MAD now states that with a view to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, “the strengthening of counterintelligence and the fight against espionage and possible sabotage is more urgent than ever”.

In May 2021, the Bundestag decided to tighten security checks, which apply primarily to soldiers with special military skills or in critical areas. They are to be questioned more frequently than before and their Internet activities checked. This was a consequence of the right-wing extremism scandals at the Special Forces Command (KSK).

However, there is now a backlog of security checks in the Bundeswehr. In the first quarter of 2023, the number of open cases in the military counterintelligence service was 66,551, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense said in July. By May 31, the number had risen to 69,687, according to a ministry response to a request from the Union faction. The spokesman emphasized that the high number had no impact on new hires. (dpa/fmü)