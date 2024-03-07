Home page politics

The Russian Foreign Ministry calls German officers “bastards.” There is a Nazi comparison behind it. Russia is twisting the Taurus conversation.

Moscow – Marija Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, added a new point of tension to the debate about the Bundeswehr's intercepted Taurus conversation. According to the Russian News Agency Tass She called the German officers “inglorious bastards” because they were supposedly talking about a possible attack on the Crimean Bridge.

The expression is not chosen by chance, but rather an allusion to the film “Inglourious Basterds” by Quentin Tarantino. Since the film is about the resistance against the National Socialists, Sakharova now used a Nazi comparison. “Every German should know what their ancestors did with the place to which this Crimean bridge leads,” said Zakharova. It is “the tragedy of the German people who, as it turns out, are once again exposed to this Nazi ideology.”

Instead of Taurus-No, preparation for war? Russia is using the conversation for its own propaganda

The speaker is not the first to address the event – several Putin friends, government officials and television propagandists have already addressed the incident. While the Bundeswehr officers discussed operational scenarios against the background of a German Taurus delivery, it is portrayed in Russia as if the officers had planned a specific deployment as part of the Ukraine war.

For example, the Vice Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said: “Germany is preparing for war against Russia.” He also made comparisons to National Socialism. Another Putin friend was planning already four bridges for the possible counterattack. It is not even certain that Taurus cruise missiles will be delivered to Ukraine, after Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) recently clearly rejected this.

Russia is known for ridicule and insults – the West warns of “discord”

One could say that Russia is already in favor of verbal attacks of this kind. The Vice Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, described Scholz as a “liverwurst” in January. Vladimir Solovyov, a Putin propagandist, called Germany the “Fourth Reich.” Other NATO member states are also not free from insults. “Urine in the head,” Dmitry Medvedev used as an expression to counter French President Emmanuel Macron's considerations about NATO ground support in Kiev.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) warned loudly Mirror before Russia's actions after the Bundeswehr leak as a “perfidious game”. “We will not let this hybrid attack from Russia drive us apart,” said Pistorius. US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby spoke of a “blatant and transparent attempt by the Russians to sow discord”. (lismah)