A spokesman for the presidency said that elections theoretically may not even take place “because it is already obvious that Putin will be elected” | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER KAZAKOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told RBC broadcaster that “theoretically” the 2024 presidential election could not take place.

Peskov had stated to The New York Times that Vladimir Putin’s favoritism is such that he should be re-elected in March of next year with an overwhelming majority of votes.

“Our presidential election is not really a democracy, it is an expensive bureaucracy. […]. Mr Putin will be re-elected next year with more than 90% of the votes”, said the spokesman to the New York newspaper.

To RBC, Peskov claimed that Americans acted “as usual” and that the New York Times distorted his comments, but again suggested that an election would be unnecessary in 2024.

“As for Putin being elected, I am personally sure of that based on the level of consolidation in society around Putin. As for the rest, there was a question about the elections, and the answer was that elections, although they are a requirement of democracy and Putin himself decided to hold them, theoretically they may not even be held. Because it is already obvious that Putin will be elected. This is my completely personal opinion. Well, that’s what they distorted,” he stated.

Putin has been in power in Russia since late 1999, either as president or prime minister. In 2021, a change in the law extended the chances of re-election in the country, which paved the way for Putin to stay in the presidency until 2036.