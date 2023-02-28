Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz

Split

There are daily reports of dead and injured in the Ukraine war. There is no end in sight. For Russia, NATO is the source of all evil – and has long been a war party.

Moscow – The Ukraine conflict is expanding more and more. The war has been raging for more than a year, and there is currently no end in sight. Numerous Western allies, including Germany, are supplying Ukraine with weapons to fight back of Russia to defend against attacks. The Kremlin is apparently planning a new mobilization to send new soldiers to the war zone. In addition to high losses, presumably in both armies, the numbers of dead and injured in the civilian population are particularly devastating. In addition, there is major damage to civilian infrastructure, in many places there are power cuts and supply problems: numerous facts are extremely problematic from a humanitarian perspective, How fr.de reported.

The conflict is now threatening to escalate to the next level: For some time now, Russia has been spreading information, primarily via state propaganda channels, that “the West” has long been at war with Russia. Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Wladimir Putinclarified this in an interview with the Kremlin-affiliated newspaper Izvestia.

The Nato is “de facto” at war with Russia, according to Peskov. “Their secret services are working against us around the clock, while their weapons, as Putin said in a recent interview, are being shipped to Ukraine free of charge to fire on our military,” the Russian presidential spokesman said. NATO countries like that USA, Great Britain or Franceare “in a state of direct armed confrontation in the same organization that is de facto fighting with us.”

Putin’s narrative in the Ukraine war: NATO wants to destroy Russia

NATO involvement in the Ukraine conflict was used as a basis for justifying the aggression even before the invasion began in February 2022. Vladimir Putin has said numerous times that NATO countries have been putting pressure on Russia since 2014. That is why Russia must defend itself. This narrative continues to be used: NATO’s collective response now serves as justification for any military build-up, such as the mobilizations mentioned above.

Putin’s spokesman has accused NATO of being a war party in the Ukraine conflict. © Photos: NurPhoto / Imago Images, Mikhail Metzel / AFP / Sputnik | Collage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Putin had only recently introduced Peskov’s remarks in response to Western arms deliveries to Ukraine: the NATO states were “in a way” already on the Ukraine war involved, according to Putin. He justified this on Russian state television, for example the suspension of the New Start nuclear weapons treaty. “When all the leading members of NATO have made it their main goal to inflict a strategic defeat on us […]under these circumstances, how can we ignore their nuclear capabilities?” the Russian President said.

Ukraine war: Putin spokesman sees no prerequisites for “peaceful path”

“At the moment we do not see the conditions for things to go peacefully,” he said. “The special military operation continues,” Putin spokesman Peskov said afterwards, according to the news agency interfax.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Russia recently summoned US Ambassador Lynne Tracy. In the course of this, it was demanded that all “NATO soldiers” from the Ukraine to deduct. “It was specifically noted that achieving de-escalation of the situation requires Washington to take action to withdraw US and NATO troops and equipment and end anti-Russian activities,” the State Department said in a statement Moscow.

Editor’s note Some of the information comes from warring factions in the Ukraine conflict and cannot be independently verified directly.

Warnings were last heard from Washington, after which China Russia could supply new weapons for the Ukraine war. The head of the CIA commented on this. (do)