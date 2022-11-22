Home page politics

Left-wing politician Ramelow is opposing his own party in the Ukraine war. The Kremlin denies a second wave of mobilization. News ticker on war diplomacy.

New mobilization in Russia ? Putin spokesman denies rumours

Update from November 22, 10:01 am: According to Moscow, regime change in Kyiv is “not the goal”: Statements by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday (November 21) attracted international attention. At a press conference, Peskov continued to speak of a “military special operation” in Ukraine instead of “war”. But only because Russia wants to achieve “its goals” with it – which, according to Peskov, can be achieved “in different ways”, reported the US broadcaster CNN.

A CNN reporter asked Peskov about statements made by the Russian foreign politician Konstantin Kosachev. He had previously said that relations between Russia and Ukraine could only “normalize” if there was a “regime change” in Kyiv. So would that be the goal? According to CNN, Peskow’s curt answer was: “No.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (archive photo) © Valery Sharifulin / Imago Images

Update from November 21, 7:54 p.m: French President Emmanuel Macron is concerned about the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. In a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian colleague Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he said that efforts must continue to be made to set up a security zone around the plant in which attacks and fighting are avoided.

International experts are said to be investigating the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant again. © Victor / XinHua / dpa

Both agreed on this, it said on Monday in a statement from the Élysée Palace. In view of the conference on support for Ukraine in Paris in December, Macron and Zelenskyj discussed how to get Ukraine through the winter well. Priority is therefore given to access to energy and various ways of saving energy.

Russia has effectively controlled Europe’s largest nuclear power plant since the beginning of March. The nuclear power plant was shaken by dozens of grenade hits on Saturday and Sunday. The facility had come under fire several times in the previous months. Ukraine and Russia blame each other for this.

Ukraine: After video of alleged executions – UN human rights office announces investigation

Update from November 21, 1:01 p.m: International investigations have been announced after the emergence of videos allegedly showing the shooting of surrendering Russian fighters by Ukrainian soldiers. The allegations of the execution of people who no longer took part in combat operations should be “immediately, fully and effectively investigated and the perpetrators held accountable,” a spokeswoman for the UN human rights office in Geneva told the German Press Agency on Monday.

The controversial recordings – presumably from the former frontline town of Makiivka in eastern Ukraine. © Screenshot: Twitter.com

Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of war crimes. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Moscow itself would search for the Ukrainians responsible. “They must be found and punished.” Kyiv, on the other hand, argues that the killing of the Russians was an act of self-defense, since one of the enemy soldiers suddenly opened fire instead of lying on the ground with his comrades.

Fears in Russia: Kremlin denies second wave of mobilization

Update from November 21, 12:20 p.m: The Kremlin has countered fears among the Russian population that a second wave of reservists could be mobilized for the war against Ukraine. In the Kremlin there are “no discussions” about this, said spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday, according to Russian news agencies.

Mobilized Russian recruits during military training in the Kaliningrad region of Russia on November 11 (archive image). © IMAGO/Vitaly Nevar/SNA

According to its own statements, Russia had completed the mobilization of 300,000 reservists for the war in Ukraine at the end of October. Around 82,000 of the men were already deployed at the front at the beginning of November, and the rest were to be prepared for battle in Russia. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said back then that no new mobilization measures were planned. However, the partial mobilization should continue covertly.

Patriots from Germany: Poland wants to station defense systems on the border with Ukraine

Update from November 21, 12:05 p.m: Poland has welcomed Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht’s (SPD) offer to help the NATO partner with a Patriot defense system after the missile hit the Polish border village of Przewodow. Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Monday that he took note of this with “great satisfaction”. He wants to propose locating the Patriot system near Poland’s border with Ukraine.

Ramelow opposes his own party – left-wing politician supports arms deliveries to Ukraine

First report from November 21st: Berlin/Moscow/Kyiv – Germany is divided on the issue of arms deliveries to Ukraine. The left in particular opposes it. Dietmar Bartsch, leader of the left parliamentary group, has warned of a nuclear war as a result of arms deliveries to Ukraine. Left party leader Janine Wissler made a similar statement.

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow is now in favor of German arms deliveries to Ukraine. In doing so, he opposes the resolution of his Left Party. “I used to be an opponent of arms deliveries – today I would like to add: Anyone who is attacked has the right to defend themselves,” said Ramelow in the Monday edition of the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Bodo Ramelow (left), Prime Minister of Thuringia, advocates arms deliveries and is thus opposed to his party. © Michael Reichel/dpa/picture alliance

In the interview, Ramelow said there was a time, even after the Russian occupation of Crimea in 2014, when he still relied on certain dialogue formats. He also often criticized the sanctions. “My argument has always been: We need a negotiation process on how we can get along with Russia,” said Ramelow. “But that presupposes that there is still hope for democratization, stabilization and civilization.”

Ukraine-News: Western sanctions are working – Russia’s economy is expected to shrink by four percent

According to the Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, the Western sanctions against Russia that Ramelow has criticized so far seem to be working. An economic decline of four percent this year does not sound like too much, said the committee’s managing director, Michael Harms, on Monday in the ARD morning magazine. But there will also be a decline next year. “Russia has already been hit hard,” Harms continued. The country’s dependence on technology is the “sharpest sword” one has. It deprives Moscow of any development prospects in the medium term.

The majority of German businesses therefore continue to support the sanctions. Harms emphasized that even if these “also had a major impact” on the German economy. One could talk about the details of the measures, for example the effect on the energy market could “perhaps have been calculated better”. Russia is now selling a little less gas and oil, but taking in more. “But you’re always wiser afterwards.” The price tag is very high for Moscow.