Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. About this on Monday, January 31, informs Kremlin press office.

The text also notes that the leaders exchanged views on the situation around Ukraine. In addition, Putin and Macron discussed issues related to providing Russia with “long-term, legally enforceable security guarantees.”

On January 28, Putin and Macron discussed over the phone Russia’s unrecorded demands on the United States and NATO on the issue of security guarantees in Europe. The Russian leader said that the responses of NATO and the United States to the proposals of the Russian Federation do not take into account such fundamental concerns of Moscow as the expansion of NATO, the deployment of strike systems near Russia’s borders and the return of NATO’s military potential and infrastructure in Europe to the positions of 1997.