On December 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin phoned an eight-year-old Alexandra Titarenko, a girl from the Zaporozhye region, whose postcard he chose at the Wishing Tree.

The schoolgirl in her note said that she dreams of visiting the Crimea and visiting the house of Santa Claus. One of the wishes has already been fulfilled, so the president asked the girl if she liked it in the house of Santa Claus and what she was treated to.

He also asked the girl to say hello to her parents.

“I know you grow cucumbers and tomatoes there. Will you send pickles? I’ll also expect New Year’s gifts from you, okay?” Putin said.

Last week, Putin visited the Youth House in the Manege, where a Wishing Tree was organized. The President removed postcards from three children from the Christmas tree.

In addition to Alexandra Titarenko, the girl Agata from the Kurgan region said that she dreams of seeing the northern lights and riding reindeer, and six-year-old David Shmelev from the Stavropol Territory dreams of visiting the Military Academy of the Armed Forces.

The Wishing Tree helps children in need fulfill their cherished dreams. The promotion will last until February 28.