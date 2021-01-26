Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone with his American counterpart Joseph Biden. This is reported on website The Kremlin.

Putin congratulated Biden on the start of his presidency. He also noted that the normalization of relations between Russia and the United States would be in the interests of both countries.

During the conversation, the presidents discussed topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda, such as the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START-3), the fight against coronavirus, and also considered the possibilities of cooperation between countries in the trade and economic sphere.

In addition, Putin and Biden touched upon the US withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty, the issue of maintaining a joint action plan for the Iranian nuclear program, internal Ukrainian settlement, as well as the Russian initiative to hold a summit of permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The Kremlin stressed that the conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States was businesslike and frank, and it was agreed to maintain contacts.