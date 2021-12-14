Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke out against the introduction of antiquated restrictions with QR codes on transport on New Year’s Eve. He stated this during a meeting with members of the government, which was broadcast Youtube-channel “Russia 24”.

According to the politician, taking such measures on the eve of the holidays is a rather difficult task. “Let’s create a lot of problems for people,” he said. Thus, the Russian leader commented on the reports of the Secretary of the General Council of United Russia Andrei Turchak and the Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev on the decision to refuse to consider the relevant bill.

Transport QR Codes Bill

On December 8, it was reported that a bill on the mandatory introduction of QR codes for visiting public places and traveling by transport will be considered in the State Duma at the end of December. At that time, the deputies had not decided on their position on this bill.

Later, Putin said that before introducing QR codes in transport, it is necessary to make sure that the entire system is ready. He pointed to the need to check whether the transport system is ready in order not to restrict the rights of people, on the one hand, and to ensure the safety and health of Russians, on the other.

After that, the Ministry of Transport, together with the State Duma, decided to continue finalizing the bill on the introduction of QR codes in transport, together with the participation of business.

On December 13, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that the bill was being withdrawn from consideration. He noted that United Russia from the very beginning took a rather tough position on this issue. Together with the government and the Ministry of Transport, they plunged into details, later it became clear that this is indeed a very complex bill. According to him, in order to avoid negative consequences, it was decided to withdraw it from consideration.

Turchak, in turn, said that the bill on QR codes in transport was removed from consideration, since it was not even ready for the first reading in the State Duma. At the same time, he noted that the health of public transport passengers is not removed from the agenda, so such a bill will still be discussed with the expert community.

Public QR Code Law

On November 12, draft amendments were introduced to the State Duma on the use of digital passes in public places confirming the fact of vaccination against COVID-19 or a previous illness. The State Duma will consider the bill in the first reading on December 16.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that this bill does not limit the rights of Russian citizens.

This draft law is not talking about any restrictions on the rights of citizens. Tatiana Golikova Deputy Prime Minister of Russia

According to her, thanks to the bill, it will be possible to preserve “life in the region and the functioning of all systems” in the face of a strong epidemiological upsurge. She also stressed that since the bill on QR codes in public places has been created to reduce the incidence of COVID-19.

Golikova also added that the law on QR codes will not affect children. Russian minors will not be required to have PCR tests for the absence of coronavirus infection.

We even have a bill that we are discussing today, in general, removed children from the category of those who are regulated by this bill. Tatiana Golikova Deputy Prime Minister of Russia

Opponents

Three parliamentary parties have refused to support a bill introducing QR codes on coronavirus vaccinations or antibodies for visiting public places.

Thus, the deputies from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation also decided not to support the document, since “there are quite a few reasons.” According to the head of the party, Gennady Zyuganov, the faction has done a tremendous amount of work related to the study of coronavirus and QR codes.

Also, the party “Fair Russia – For the Truth” (SRHR) refused to support this bill. Party leader Sergei Mironov said that if the document is adopted in the first reading, the SRHR will make amendments. “This is the principled position of our faction,” he said.

In addition, the LDPR party decided not to vote for the government bill, said party chairman Vladimir Zhirinovsky.