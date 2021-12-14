Russian President Vladimir Putin opposed the introduction of antiquated restrictions with QR codes on transport on New Year’s Eve. He stated this during a meeting with members of the government, which is broadcast by “Russia 24” on Youtube…

He clarified that taking such measures on the eve of the holidays is a rather difficult task.

“We will create a lot of problems for people,” the head of state concluded, commenting on the reports of the Secretary of the General Council of United Russia Andrei Turchak and Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev on the decision to abandon the consideration of the relevant bill.

Earlier, Turchak told why it was decided to withdraw from consideration the draft law on QR codes in transport. According to him, this happened because the document was not even ready for the first reading in the State Duma.

On December 13, the Council of the State Duma withdrew from consideration the bill on the introduction of digital passes in transport. As the Chairman of the State Duma Viacheslav Volodin noted, Vladimir Putin emphasized that decisions that restrict the rights of Russians and create additional problems for citizens are unacceptable. This was the basis for discussing the relevant issue, concluded the speaker of the lower house of parliament.