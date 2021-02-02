On February 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with the widow of the first Russian President, Naina Yeltsina. This was announced to reporters by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov.

“They spoke on the phone,” said “RIA News” Sands February 2.

Monday, February 1, marks the 90th anniversary of the birth of the first president of Russia, Boris Yeltsin, who ruled the country from July 10, 1991 to December 31, 1999.

On the eve, Putin laid flowers at the grave of the first president of Russia at the Novodevichy cemetery. He stated that Yeltsin, as head of state, was never afraid to take responsibility for his own actions and the fate of the country.

Putin added that “in hindsight, we are all smart, and when events roll like a snowball, it’s a different situation.”

Also on February 1, the former head of the protocol of the first president of Russia, Vladimir Shevchenko, said that Yeltsin dreamed of living to be a hundred years old. Shevchenko also noted that Yeltsin completely devoted himself to work, although not everything turned out to be done as he wanted, especially in the economic sphere.