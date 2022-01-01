Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russians on the New Year in Italian on the air of the program “Evening Urgant” on Channel One… The New Year’s edition was released on Saturday, January 1, in the form of the Chao 2021! Music festival.

Throughout the show, the presenters and artists spoke and sang in Italian. At the end of the episode, the Russian leader spoke against the background of the Colosseum, and his speech was also accompanied by subtitles.

“Dear citizens of Italy! Dear friends! 2021 is leaving. It was very difficult. But the difficulties we faced only brought us together. We have a great, beautiful country, and if we want to do something, we will do it! Let’s raise our glasses together. I wish you a Happy New Year 2022! ” – said Putin.

Also in this issue, the presenter Alla Mikheeva jokingly announced the “harassment” of her colleague Ivan Urgant. Introducing Mikheeva, Urgant called her “gorgeous, sexy, princess of sex and the most sexy.” After that Mikheeva was indignant: “I’m tired of you objectifying my body! Now is the 21st century! Your compliments can be regarded as harassment! “