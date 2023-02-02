President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is again threatened by German tanks Leopard

President Vladimir Putin, at an event in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad, said that Russia was again threatened by German tanks. Thus, for the first time, he assessed the decision of the German authorities to supply military equipment to Kyiv, the statement of the head of state leads TASS.

Putin noted that Russia does not send its tanks to the borders of Western states. “Unbelievable, but true – we are again being threatened with German Leopard tanks, fighting with the hands of Bandera,” the head of state said.

According to the president, Russia is again being forced to rebuff the aggression of the collective West. However, Putin warned that the country “has something to answer.”

Related materials:

The day before, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that Leopard tanks would be destroyed like fascist Tigers in Stalingrad in 1943. In his opinion, the leadership of the FRG should explain to its citizens why Berlin is drawing the German people into the war, and remember the tragic events of the past.

On January 25, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced that Germany agreed to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. At the same time, it would also approve their re-export from NATO partner countries.

On the same day, the US government decided to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package that would also include ammunition, spare parts and training for Ukrainian crews. According to US President Joe Biden, Abrams are extremely difficult to operate and maintain.