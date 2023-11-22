Putin suggested thinking about how to stop the tragedy due to hostilities

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his speech at the G20 summit via videoconference, spoke about the conflict in Ukraine and called the current situation a tragedy.

The Russian leader took part in the G20 international forum for the first time since 2021, this is his first meeting with Western leaders in a long time. The head of state dedicated his speech to the Ukrainian conflict and the special military operation (SVO).

Some colleagues have already said in their speeches that they are shocked by “Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine.” Yes, of course, military action is always a tragedy. Specific people, specific families, and the country as a whole Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Putin especially emphasized the need to find ways to end this tragedy as soon as possible and noted that Russia has never refused negotiations with Ukraine. On the contrary, it was Kyiv that abandoned the negotiation process when President Vladimir Zelensky’s decree was signed prohibiting negotiations with Russia.

Photo: Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev / Kremlin / Reuters

According to the Russian leader, the war cannot help but shock. At the same time, he asked whether “the bloody coup in Ukraine in 2014, followed by the war of the Kyiv regime against its people in the Donbass,” is shocking? He also touched on what is happening in the Gaza Strip.

Putin did not go to the face-to-face part of the summit

At the G20 in-person summit in New Delhi in September, Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. In the Kremlin, explaining Putin’s decision not to go to the meeting indicated that he had a busy schedule.

At the Valdai Forum on October 5, Putin stated, that he refrained from traveling to the BRICS and G20 summits so as not to “create problems for the friends” who organize them. “You and I are adults and we understand: I came there and political attacks and noise will begin, and all this will be aimed at disrupting the events. For what?” – said the president.

Zelensky said that Ukraine is not ready for negotiations with Russia

The politician rejected the idea of ​​peace negotiations with Moscow, despite the difficult situation on the front line. He called on Western allies to increase arms supplies. The Ukrainian president noted that Russia does not strive to end the conflict, so it will not be possible to talk about concluding peace at any cost.

Related materials:

Meanwhile, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, Alexey Danilov, said that Kiev was concerned about the discussions of Western countries about the need to hold negotiations with Russia. He explained that this trend is associated with the fear of some of Kyiv’s allies of Russia.