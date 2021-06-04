Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The broadcast is on Youtube…

“We are glad that after a forced break, it is here in Russia that the first major international business event is taking place,” he began.

During his speech, the president said that the global economic downturn due to the pandemic was the largest since World War II. “But we can already say with confidence that the world economy is returning to normal life,” Putin stressed and recalled that global GDP growth this year is expected to be the highest since the 1970s. On the other hand, he added, the recovery is uneven.

Putin also said that against the backdrop of the post-crisis recovery, it is important not only to enter “a stable trajectory of high-quality growth, but also to use the opportunities that open up.” “It is imperative to strengthen business and investment ties between countries,” he added. In this regard, the President spoke about the completion of the first string of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. “The work on the second line continues. Linear work, including the offshore section, has been completed, ”the president explained.

Speaking about the priorities of the domestic business agenda, Putin announced that thanks to timely measures, the Russian economy and the labor market are already approaching pre-crisis levels. “We have saved millions of jobs. Avoid a sharp drop in the income of citizens. Yes, there are problems here. And unemployment has increased, and real incomes have fallen, we all know that, ”he said. At the same time, the President believes that nothing happened that could be called a disaster. “The government should strengthen programs for the development of employment in those regions where unemployment is still high. We need to act in a targeted manner, ”he said and instructed to create a program to support youth employment throughout the country.

Separately, the President noted the regions that have managed to improve the investment climate. The top 10 includes Bashkiria, the Nizhny Novgorod region and the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug. Samara, Sakhalin and Chelyabinsk regions showed good dynamics, he said. “By 2024, everywhere in every region of Russia, it is necessary to ensure transparent, predictable and comfortable regimes for business and investment projects,” the head of state stated. To do this, each region must show the priorities of its development. “We should not have so-called unpromising regions that find themselves on the sidelines of economic growth. Each constituent entity of the federation has investment and economic potential, ”Putin said.

As the president noted, “at the federal level, we are consistently removing all sorts of anachronisms.” From September 1 of this year, almost four thousand building codes and regulations will no longer be mandatory. As a result, there will be three thousand norms, “but here, of course, there are still reserves for simplification,” Putin stressed.

The development and improvement of the quality of life in the regions, the president is sure, will stimulate business. Speaking about measures to support business, he recalled that last year insurance premiums for small businesses were reduced from 30 to 15 percent and indicated that the authorities are ready to take further steps to support entrepreneurship. This is a new mechanism to support lending to small and medium-sized businesses. “The so-called umbrella provision of guarantees. SMEs will issue guarantees for loans from partner banks, ”Putin explained.

In addition, the President touched upon the topic of climate change and the development of green energy. He stressed that to solve the problem of climate change, reducing emissions is not enough: it is necessary to solve the problem of accumulated greenhouse gases. “To solve the problem of global warming, it is, of course, not enough to reduce emissions alone. To achieve the so-called carbon neutrality, an important indicator is the absorption of greenhouse gases. It is necessary to reduce their volume, which has already accumulated in the atmosphere, ”he said. Putin called on Russian companies buying hydrocarbons abroad to invest in Russian climate projects.