Putin: countries trying to “cancel” Russian culture are punishing themselves first of all

Those who try to “cancel” Russian culture are punishing themselves and their peoples first and foremost, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. He spoke about this in a video message on the occasion of the opening of the Academy of Creative Industries in the Tavrida art cluster, published on the Kremlin website.

As the head of state specified, culture and art should unite people and countries. According to him, these areas are now at the epicenter of geopolitical confrontation. “Everything connected with Russia is being ‘cancelled’, deleted from the heritage of civilization. Thus, such “figures” punish themselves, first of all, deprive their peoples, their citizens of the opportunity to touch genuine masterpieces,” he stressed.

Earlier, Putin said that a “cancellation culture” flourishes in the West, ostracism, and facts that do not fit into their templates are hushed up.