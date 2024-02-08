Putin: analysts urged the US leadership to divide the Russian Federation into several states

American analysts urged the US leadership to divide Russia into several states. This statement was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with TV presenter Tucker Carlson, published on his official website.

“They convinced the political leadership: we must continue to hammer Russia, try to further collapse it, create several quasi-state entities on this territory,” Putin said.

The President emphasized that in the future it was planned to subjugate parts of dismembered Russia, and then “use their combined potential for the future fight against China.”

Earlier, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said that Western countries want to dismember Russia and destroy its peoples.