Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his speech on Red Square, said that attempts to justify Nazi crimes continue to this day. The address of the head of state at the Victory parade was broadcast First channel…

Putin said that the war brought so many “unbearable trials, grief and tears” that it was impossible to forget them. However, to this day, attempts are being made in the world to rewrite history and justify criminals.

“Unfortunately, many of the ideology of the Nazis, those who were obsessed with the delusional theory of their exclusivity, are again trying to put into service. And not only all sorts of radicals and groups of international terrorists. Today we see a gathering of unbeaten punishers and their followers, ”said the head of state.

The Russian leader added that it was the Soviet people who performed the feat and repelled the invasion of the Nazis.