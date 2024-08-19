Putin: Level of trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan does not yet correspond to potential

The current trade turnover figure does not yet correspond to the potential capabilities of Russia and Azerbaijan, noted Russian President Vladimir Putin, quoted by RIA Novosti.

On Monday, August 19, the head of state is holding talks in Azerbaijan with his counterpart Ilham Aliyev. Putin recalled his words about the discrepancy between “a little over four billion” and the levels that trade between the two countries could reach.

“Indeed, we can talk not only about energy, but also about industrial cooperation, about transport, logistics, about light industry. We have many areas for joint work,” the Russian president said.

Today it was reported that the carriages for the Baku metro will be manufactured by the Russian company Transmashholding. The countries also agreed on a partnership in the construction of innovative river-sea tankers for the transportation of petroleum products. Earlier from the materials for the visit it became knownthat in January-June 2024, trade turnover between the Russian Federation and Azerbaijan increased by 7.1 percent, to two billion dollars.