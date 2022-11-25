Putin: Russian industry is working to provide all units with drones

The industry is working to provide all units of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) with drones and quadrocopters, President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with mothers of participants in a special military operation (SVO). This is reported TASS.

“As for drones, quadrocopters and so on: we know about it and are working on it, and the industry is working on it,” the head of state said.

Putin also noted that the Russian Ministry of Defense is trying to organize work on uniforming military personnel in the zone of special military operation.

Earlier in November, military commander Alexander Sladkov said that every Russian military regiment should have the Russian Orlan-30 drone.