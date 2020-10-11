The Russian agro-industrial complex worked steadily even in difficult conditions associated with restrictive measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”congratulating the industry workers on their professional holiday.

“You worked, not only showing the highest dedication, but also real courage,” the President noted.

He specified that the country has significantly increased the production of livestock products, including meat and milk. In addition, greenhouse vegetable production is showing good growth rates.

According to the president, there is still a lot to be done to modernize the Russian agro-industrial complex and increase the competitiveness of domestic agricultural products. In particular, it is necessary to create a convenient and comfortable environment for human life in rural settlements.

We will remind, earlier the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin announced an increase in grain harvest in 2020, which allows the country to increase exports.