Putin: Countries are striving to join BRICS, seeing the prospect of equal interaction

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the reasons why countries are seeking to join BRICS. His speech at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week is quoted by RIA Novosti.

According to Putin, the modern world has entered an era of fundamental changes, during which a new model of multipolar development is being formed. A wave of global growth is being launched, concentrated in the 21st century not in the West, which is gradually losing its position in the global economy, but primarily in the BRICS space. States that are not part of the association are also striving there, seeing “the prospect of equal interaction taking into account national interests,” the head of state explained.

At the same time, the president noted, the economies of European and North American countries, which have strong fundamental foundations, will continue to function, and their “braking distance will be long.”

Earlier, Putin called the actions of some Western elites hostile, hindering the work of Russian financial institutions and payment systems, which is causing difficulties both in receiving payment for export deliveries and in paying for imports.