Russia could respond in a mirror way to the attacks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on civilian infrastructure, but it has its own plans, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated on March 20 at a meeting with trusted officials.

“I have already said why the enemy is taking such actions. Of course, we can respond in the same way with regard to civil infrastructure and all objects of this kind <...>. But we have our own views on this matter and our own plans. We will follow what we have outlined,” he emphasized.

The Russian leader noted that the main task is to ensure the safety of residents.

“There are different methods, they are not easy <...>. Of course, we will work on this,” the president said.

In recent days, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have made a number of attempts to break through the Russian border. In particular, on March 18, an attempt by Ukrainian saboteurs to penetrate across the Russian border into the village of Kozinka, Belgorod Region, was stopped. The saboteurs lost up to 150 militants killed and wounded. Russian fighters also destroyed various equipment, including the Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket system.

In turn, Putin called on March 19 for FSB officers not to forget about the traitors who joined the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and to punish them. At the same time, he emphasized that all attempts to break through the saboteurs failed and they suffered heavy losses. The Russian leader added that “the owners are abandoning traitors to Russia like meat, and it serves them right.”

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravated situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.

