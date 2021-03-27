Russian President Vladimir Putin on the air of the channel “Russia 1” said that he expected side effects after vaccination against coronavirus. An excerpt from the interview of the head of state is published by Telegram-channel “Earlier than all. Almost”.

Putin explained that after being vaccinated at night, he put a thermometer on the nightstand by the bed, just in case.

The President was vaccinated on March 23rd. He stated that he would study the effect of his vaccination, and after the development of antibodies, he would begin to expand the geography of travel. The Kremlin did not disclose the name of the drug that Putin chose, as well as filming the procedure on camera.