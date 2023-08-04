Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences on the death of actress Miroshnichenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences on the death of 81-year-old singer and actress Irina Miroshnichenko, speaking separately about her talent. Statement addressed to the staff of the Moscow Art Theater named after A.P. Chekhov, published on the official website Kremlin.

“She belonged to a brilliant cohort of real actors – the legendary Moscow Art Theater students who devoted their lives to theater and creativity. Talent, internal culture and dignity, respect for colleagues and viewers earned her the highest professional recognition and truly popular love, ”the website says.

The report also says that the role of Irina Miroshnichenko in the movie also helped her to gain fame. The President stressed that her relatives, friends and fans will keep a good memory of the People’s Artist.

The star of the films “Andrei Rublev” and “I’m walking around Moscow” felt unwell on July 24, she was treated at home, but six days after the first symptoms appeared, she was taken to intensive care with a severe form of the flu. For some time she was in a coma, and on August 3 she passed away without regaining consciousness.