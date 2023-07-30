Putin said that the enemy in Ukraine was stopped and driven back everywhere

The enemy in Ukraine has been stopped and driven back everywhere, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. RIA News.

According to the head of state, the Russian army is taking away the areas needed for the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation. They advanced 15 kilometers along the front and four kilometers in depth, he pointed out.

Putin spoke about the successes in the zone of special military operation (SVO). The troops in the zone of responsibility of the commander of the Russian grouping of troops “Center”, Lieutenant General Andrey Mordvichev, not only repulsed the attacks of Ukrainian troops, but are also advancing, the politician noted. Active actions, as two days ago, are not observed at the front, Putin specified. He pointed out that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are suffering heavy losses.

In addition, Putin said that since June 4, Kyiv has lost 415 tanks.