Putin said that Wagner PMC does not exist in Russia due to the lack of a legal entity

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the status of the private military company (PMC) Wagner in Russia. In an interview with the publication “Kommersant” he noted that there is no such official legal entity in the country, so the PMC does not exist.

“Well, PMC Wagner doesn’t exist! We don’t have a law on private military organizations! It just doesn’t exist!” the president explained.

So Putin answered the question of the journalist of the publication about whether the private military company will remain in the country in the form of an independent combat unit.

“There is no such legal entity,” the Russian leader summed up.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin told the details of the meeting with the fighters of a private military company. According to him, there were 35 people at the meeting. The Russian leader gave an assessment of what the fighters of the Wagner PMC did on the battlefield and during the events of June 24. He also showed possible options for the further passage of their service, including combat use.

In addition, it became known that the founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, refused the offer of the President of Russia to PMC commanders to serve under the command of the commander with the call sign Seda.