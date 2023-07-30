Putin: Germany’s refusal of Russian gas is the actions of poorly educated people

Germany’s refusal of nuclear energy, coal and Russian gas can be considered the actions of poorly educated people, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. Writes about it TASS.

According to him, the German authorities have been scaring the population with climate change for decades. At the same time, as Putin pointed out, experts still cannot determine what is the main factor behind these changes. “But they took it, they began to shut down nuclear energy, they began to cover up our gas, they refused coal, but, listen, everything cannot be synthesized from the air,” the politician said.

Putin considers unreasonable Berlin’s bet solely on renewable energy sources. “Look what poorly educated people are doing in Germany,” he said. According to Putin, the German policy has led to an increase in prices for traditional energy sources.

Earlier it became known that Germany will need another three years to create capacities for receiving liquefied natural gas (LNG), which will completely replace the pipeline supplies of Russian fuel.