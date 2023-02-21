Putin said that the presidential elections in Russia in 2024 will be held in accordance with the law

The presidential elections in Russia in 2024 will be held in strict accordance with the law. This was stated by President Vladimir Putin during the announcement of the message to the Federal Assembly. Live broadcast of the President’s speech is available at Telegram– Canal of the Kremlin.

“Elections to local and regional authorities in September this year and presidential elections in 2024 will be held in strict accordance with the law, in compliance with all democratic and constitutional procedures,” the head of state said.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had not yet made a decision on whether he would run for president in 2024. Putin, in turn, stated that the very fact that he had the right to be elected for a new term would stabilize the situation in Russia. However, he added that he has not yet decided whether he will stand as a candidate in the elections.

The next presidential elections in Russia are due in March 2024. The Federation Council must decide on their appointment no earlier than 100 days and no later than 90 days before voting day.