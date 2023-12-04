Putin supported Merkacheva’s proposal for an amnesty for some convicted women

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with members of the Presidential Human Rights Council (HRC), called for decisions on amnesty for certain categories of women convicted of non-violent crimes. This is reported on website Kremlin.

During the meeting, HRC member Eva Merkacheva appealed to the head of state with a request to pardon women who have committed non-violent crimes, who have minor children, as well as women who have committed such crimes for the first time, in whose cases there are no victims or who are not against their release. “Let them be at home, let them start families and give birth,” said the human rights activist.

As for women in prison, the examples you gave are convincing, and I think it is necessary to prepare and make appropriate decisions, including amnesty for certain categories of women who are in prison.

Vladimir Putin President of Russia

In November, Eva Merkacheva proposed amnesty for women from colonies to increase the birth rate in the country. She sent the corresponding official appeal to the Chairman of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin.

According to the human rights activist, recently deputies have announced several initiatives aimed at improving the demographic situation in the country. In turn, Merkacheva noted that more than half of the female prisoners are of childbearing age. After the amnesty, she added, they could integrate into society and have children.

As State Duma deputy Valery Seleznev reported, there are currently about 45 thousand women in Russian prisons, most of whom are charged with minor economic charges.

Commenting on Merkacheva’s proposal at Putin’s meeting with members of the Human Rights Council, Senator Alexander Bashkin in a conversation with RIA News reported that if the head of state submits to parliament a proposal for amnesty for certain categories of women, parliamentarians will support this idea.

The member of the Federation Council recalled that the proposals of the head of state regarding the law are considered by the parliament as a matter of priority. In his opinion, the idea of ​​amnesty is explained by the fact that the path to correction is associated not only with restrictions, but also with trust.

Many people who have stumbled for the first time, who have committed crimes not related to violence, not related to causing damage, harm to health or life, are ready, can and should integrate into normal society and live in peace and harmony with all members of society Alexander Bashkin member of the Federation Council

According to Article 84 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and Article 181 of the Rules of the State Duma, the announcement of an amnesty is carried out by the lower house of parliament by adopting resolutions on the announcement of an amnesty and on the procedure for applying the amnesty in relation to an individually unspecified circle of persons.

Citizens who have committed crimes may be released from criminal liability. Those convicted of committing crimes may be released from punishment, or the imposed punishment may be reduced or replaced with a more lenient punishment, or such persons may be released from an additional type of punishment. Citizens who have already served their sentences can have their criminal records expunged by an amnesty act.