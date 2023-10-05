Russian President Putin spoke about the overwhelming arrogance of the West

Russia is capable of making a huge contribution to the new world order, but some misinterpreted the country’s willingness to do this as submission. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this during his speech at the plenary session of the Valdai Forum, which is broadcast on Telegram– Kremlin channel.

No one was going to listen to Russia; the arrogance of the West was simply off the charts, the president noted.