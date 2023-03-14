Putin: The Ministry of Industry and Trade has compiled a list of priority professions in the defense industry for deferment from the army

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has prepared and submitted to the Ministry of Defense a list of priority professions for deferment from the army in the field of the military-industrial complex (DIC). Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about this, writes TASS.

During a conversation with employees of the Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant, the head of state said that the list of the Ministry of Industry and Trade included professions and areas that are most important in terms of human resources. “They [Минпромторг и Минобороны] now, in a dialogue among themselves, they will have to decide what decision to make, ”the president said.

According to him, a balance must be found between the interests of the defense department and production. Putin also stressed the need to continue work on raising salaries and solving housing issues for employees of defense industry enterprises in order to maintain human resources.

The fact that the authorities are considering the possibility of granting a deferment from military service for employees of defense industry enterprises, Putin announced on January 17. The President promised to resolve this issue in the near future. He also recalled that about 830,000 people who are involved in the production of defense enterprises were not called up as part of partial mobilization.