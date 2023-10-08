Putin: Russia will continue to do everything to ensure a comfortable life in villages

The authorities will continue to do everything to ensure modern, comfortable life in villages. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this, reports RIA News.

The Russian leader emphasized that officials will continue to strengthen the social sphere of the village, including the healthcare system, education and culture. They will also update and lay roads and utility networks, carry out gasification of populated areas, and build housing.

In addition, Putin emphasized that Russia is rich in the diversity of national cuisines and gastronomic traditions.

Earlier, the Russian leader expressed interest in disseminating education in Russian.