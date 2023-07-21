Putin said that the development of the Arctic settlements is of great military importance

Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on the development of closed administrative-territorial entities and Arctic cities said that the task of developing settlements in the Arctic is of great military importance. His words lead RIA News.

According to him, there are many interests in terms of defense and security – “people should live in human conditions.” The Russian head emphasized that special attention should be paid to this.

On July 20, he took part in the ceremony of sending the first LNG line for the Arctic LNG 2 plant from Murmansk to Gydan. The launch of the first Arctic LNG-2 line is scheduled for late 2023 or early 2024.