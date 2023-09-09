Putin: the construction of highways has formed a new road frame for Moscow

The construction of highways and interchanges made it possible to form a new road framework for Moscow and exceed the plans for the development of the capital’s transport complex set in 2010. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a speech on the occasion of City Day in Zaryadye, reports TASS.

The head of state noted that Moscow’s achievements are truly impressive and radically change the idea of ​​a modern, comfortable and successful metropolis.