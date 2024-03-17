Putin: NATO troops in Ukraine are dying in large numbers

Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is aware of the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine, reports TASS.

According to the head of state, there are French and English-speaking soldiers there. “There is nothing good in this, first of all for them, because they die there and in large numbers,” Putin added.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that not only foreign mercenaries, but also career British and French NATO officers are now involved in the Ukrainian conflict.