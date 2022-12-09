Russian President Putin announced the difficult and lengthy process of settlement in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the duration of the special military operation (SVO) of Russia in Ukraine, noting that the really long process is not the SVO, but the settlement of the situation in the said country. The words of the Russian leader leads RIA News.

Commenting on his earlier statement, the Russian president noted that he had in mind the settlement of the current situation.

“Duration of the CBO process – I was talking about the duration of the settlement process. There are no questions or problems. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation behaves transparently – everything is reflected in the reports. As for the settlement process as a whole, yes: it will probably not be easy, it will take some time,” he said.

Earlier, Putin called the appearance of the results of the Russian special operation in Ukraine a long process. “Of course, this can be a lengthy process,” the head of state said then.