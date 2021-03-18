Russia and the United States differ in terms of genetic and cultural code. This was announced on Thursday, March 18, by Russian President Vladimir Putin. RIA News…

“We, though they [США] and they think that we are the same as them, but we are different people – we have a different genetic, cultural and moral code, ”the head of state stressed during a meeting with representatives of the Crimean public.

At the same time, Putin noted that Russia knows how to defend its interests and will work with the United States in those directions that are beneficial to it.