Putin said that the situation on Karabakh is developing towards a settlement

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the development of the situation in Karabakh towards a settlement, transmits RBC.

The Russian leader made such a statement following negotiations with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. According to Putin, some issues still remain unresolved, but they are of a technical nature.

“There are still unresolved issues, but in my opinion <...> they are purely technical,” he said, adding that this point of view is also shared by the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides.

Earlier, Putin announced a planned meeting of the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve issues of unblocking communications in Nagorno-Karabakh. The event should take place next week.