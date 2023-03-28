The head of Russia, Putin, spoke about the country’s worries due to the death of the military in Makeyevka on January 1

All of Russia is worried about the death of the Russian military in Makeevka on January 1, 2023. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the Governor of the Samara region Dmitry Azarov. The President’s words TASS.

This is how the president reacted to the report of the head of the region, who mentioned this tragedy.

“The whole country is worried,” the Russian leader said.

The attack on the vocational school building in Makiivka, where the Russian military was located, was carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the night of January 1. The target was hit by four HIMARS rocket launchers. As a result, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 89 people were killed. Many of the dead and wounded were mobilized from the Samara region. One of the reasons for the incident was called the decision of the command to concentrate personnel in one place.

The Ministry of Defense stated that in response to the attack on the vocational school in Makeevka, the Russian military carried out a retaliatory operation, as a result of which 600 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed.