Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the death of a close friend from coronavirus in Latvia. He mentioned this during his speech at the meeting of the supervisory board of the ANO “Russia – the country of opportunities”. Its broadcast is available on video hosting Youtube…

“A very good friend of mine, my former colleague, ex-ex, he lived in Latvia almost all his life. I fell ill with covid. And it turned out that the main Latvian infectious diseases center does not even have an MRI scan, ”he said.

According to the president, doctors had only an old X-ray at their disposal, which cannot show the real level of lung damage. There was not even medicine in the hospital, he stressed. “This is the level of healthcare organization,” said the Russian leader.

“We see that in many other countries that claim to be called countries with developed health systems, there is no such result as we have!” – summed up Putin.

Vladimir Putin has repeatedly noted the effective work of the Russian health care system during the pandemic. In June last year, he appreciated the contribution of doctors to the fight and said that they had managed to achieve a minimum of losses from this infection.