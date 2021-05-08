President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is trying to create conditions for the comfortable work of migrants. The words of the head of state are quoted TASS…

“We are doing everything to make people feel comfortable,” Putin said at a meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

According to the Russian leader, the issue of working conditions for labor migrants in Russia is a sensitive issue for Tajikistan. Putin also noted that there are currently “not enough hands” in entire sectors of the Russian economy.

On May 1, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced plans to reform the registration of labor migrants. In particular, they will be required to receive a single electronic document valid for ten years.