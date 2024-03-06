The interstate informal association of countries with dynamically developing economies BRICS (BRICS) has a powerful attractive force for various countries of the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 6.

“Today this (BRICS – Ed.) is a powerful, truly serious association, a magnet that attracts many countries of the world. Indeed, these countries are gaining momentum,” the president said during a meeting with participants of the World Youth Festival.

The Russian leader added that the interstate informal association “was born in Russia.”

“At one time, at one of the international events – by the way, within the framework of the same G8 in St. Petersburg – I invited our Chinese and Indian friends to meet as a threesome. This is how the RIC association arose: Russia, India, China. Then Brazil – BRIC – joined. Then South Africa became BRICS,” noted the Russian President.

BRICS is an interstate association that was founded in June 2006 within the framework of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum with the participation of the ministers of economy of Brazil, Russia, India and China. Later it was joined by the Republic of South Africa, and even later by Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia.

The day before, Vladimir Putin supported the initiative to create a grain exchange within the BRICS framework. He noted that stock speculation affects prices, and this affects consumers.

Before this, on March 4, the president said that Russia has more friends than enemies, and being one or the other is equally honorable.

Putin said on February 16 that Russia intends to expand international alliances with friendly countries. According to him, in the territory of one country “it is impossible to produce everything ourselves,” however, the Russian Federation will continue to solve problems to strengthen the country’s technological sovereignty.

On January 1, the Russian leader announced the desire of about 30 countries to join BRICS. He noted that the association is attracting more and more like-minded people. According to him, the Russian Federation this year, during its chairmanship in the organization, will work to increase its role in the international monetary and financial system.