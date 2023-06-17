Putin announced Russia’s readiness for dialogue with everyone who wants a just world

Moscow is ready for a constructive dialogue with everyone who wants to establish peace on the principles of justice. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the initiative proposed by African countries for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. TASS.

“We are open to a constructive dialogue with everyone who wants peace based on the principles of justice and taking into account the legitimate interests of the parties,” the head of state emphasized during a meeting with representatives of African countries in St. Petersburg.

Earlier, Putin said that he supports a balanced approach of African countries to the conflict in Ukraine.

President of the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) Cyril Ramaphosa stated that the Arfrican settlement plan included 10 points. The main component of the initiative is the speedy settlement of the conflict through negotiations through diplomatic channels.