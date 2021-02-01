Preferential mortgages at 6.5 percent per annum have helped many families and supported the construction sector. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the advantages of the loan program at a meeting with bankers on Monday, February 1, reports RIA News…

The head of state called the mortgage at 6.5 percent an important and demanded instrument. According to Putin, the preferential program “gave a serious impetus to the development of mortgage lending in general.” In 2020, about 1.7 million Russian families were able to buy a new apartment with a mortgage – this is 400 thousand more than a year earlier, the president said.

Earlier it was reported that in December 2020, the average size of mortgage loans in Russia reached 2.81 million rubles, breaking all previous records. A year ago, in December 2019, the average amount of a mortgage in the country was 2.52 million rubles. Thus, the Russians began to borrow 11 percent more to buy housing, analysts calculated.

If you witnessed an interesting event or you have a story for the “Home” department, write to this address: [email protected]