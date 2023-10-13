Putin: Georgia and Ukraine actually left the CIS member countries

Although Georgia and Ukraine are formally included in the Commonwealth of Independent States, they do not fulfill their obligations. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Some countries that were previously, and perhaps still are, part of the CIS do not work in this format Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Putin also noted that Moldova is losing its own identity, but admitted that this is the choice of the Moldovan authorities.

What happened to Georgia?

Speaking at the Council of Heads of CIS Countries, Putin recalled that the former president of Georgia tried to solve internal political problems through “force and attacks on South Ossetia.”

In August 2008, ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili launched a military operation against South Ossetia, after which Russia began a military operation to protect the population of the region. Following the results of the hostilities, Saakashvili statedthat he intends to leave the CIS.

The CIS was created by the presidents of Russia, Ukraine and Belarus in December 1991. The agreement on the creation of a commonwealth in Belovezhskaya Pushcha was signed by Boris Yeltsin, Leonid Kravchuk and Stanislav Shushkevich. Subsequently, this document began to be called the Belovezhsky Accords.

A few days later, the Georgian parliament decided to withdraw the country from three agreements: the Agreement on the Creation of the CIS, the Charter of the CIS and the Treaty on the Creation of the CIS Economic Union. December 9, 2009 Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS accepted decision to exclude Georgia from the commonwealth on August 18, 2009.

At the same time, Georgia remained a party to a number of agreements signed within the CIS.

Why did Ukraine leave the CIS?

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine began discussing the country’s exit from the CIS in 2014, after the annexation of Crimea to Russia. However, no decision was made.

Later, in 2022, after the start of a special military operation, Ukraine began to break the agreements concluded within the Commonwealth. In July, it withdrew from an agreement on the resolution of economic disputes, and later from an agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters.

However, Ukraine formally remained part of the CIS.

Initially, in fact, she avoided full-scale cooperation Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The Russian leader noted that although Ukraine signed, it never ratified the main documents on membership in the CIS.