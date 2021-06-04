Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the approach to the North Korean nuclear problem. According to the head of state, this issue should not be resolved by new sanctions against the DPRK, but through security guarantees. Interfax…

During a meeting with the heads of international news agencies, Putin noted that a new round of tension appeared due to the fact that some of the DPRK’s partners had withdrawn from their obligations. At the same time, he expressed the hope that “all of us, including Russia, will find the best way to resolve the North Korean problem.”

At the same time, the head of state stressed that Moscow’s position on this issue has not changed: Russia is still “categorically opposed to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction across the planet.”

Earlier, the US refused to accept the nuclear status of North Korea. According to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the administrations of previous presidents tried to solve this problem, but their attempts were unsuccessful. As a result, according to the head of the State Department, the DPRK’s nuclear program has developed and has become more dangerous.