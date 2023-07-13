Putin said that Russia is not against discussing security guarantees for Ukraine

Russia is not against discussing security guarantees for Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin on the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin”.

According to the Russian leader, any country has the right to ensure its own security, choosing the appropriate method for this. However, there is one limitation, Putin noted. “It is connected with the fact that, while achieving the security of one country, there should not be a threat to another country,” he stressed.

At the summit in Vilnius, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the creation of the Ukraine-NATO Council. He also said that security guarantees for Ukraine from the countries of the alliance are important, but the supply of weapons to Kyiv now “is a matter of survival”, so they are more important than other aspects of cooperation.

In turn, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov noted that Kyiv considers important security guarantees from the G7 countries that own nuclear weapons.