Putin: Russia has never given up on peace talks on Ukraine

Russia has never abandoned peace negotiations on Ukraine. Russian leader Vladimir Putin spoke about Moscow’s position, reports RIA News.

“It is not Russia, but Ukraine that has publicly announced that it is withdrawing from the negotiation process. And moreover, a decree was signed, a decree of the head of state, prohibiting such negotiations with Russia,” the Russian leader said.

In addition, he called the events taking place in Ukraine a tragedy and called for looking for an opportunity to stop it.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada deputy Yevgeny Shevchenko said that Ukraine needs a compromise with Russia to resolve the conflict. According to him, it is necessary to hold consultations with Moscow as soon as possible.